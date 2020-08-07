Police clash with mob at Jaffna Central College counting centre

The Police clashed with a mob at the Jaffna Central College counting centre causing injuries to a few people.

The Centre for Monitoring Election Violence (CMEV) said that a tense situation arose outside the counting centre at the Jaffna Central College between groups of people gathered outside waiting for counting to conclude.

The CMEV said that the situation escalated and the Police attempted to disperse the crowd.

The Police were seen assaulting some of the people in the mob in an attempt to disperse them. (Colombo Gazette)