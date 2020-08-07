Mahinda assures Sri Lanka will not stand disappointed

Prime Minister-elect Mahinda Rajapaksa today assured that Sri Lanka will not stand disappointed following the outcome of the 2020 General Election.

Rajapaksa thanked the public for placing their trust in him, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Mahinda Rajapaksa said the public had voted for the ‘Saubhaye Dakkama’ election manifesto in overwhelming numbers.

“We will ensure Sri Lanka will not stand disappointed during our tenure,” he said.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna swept the Parliamentary Election securing 145 seats, which includes 17 National List seats.

The SLPP ended the election with 6,853,698 votes while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) got 2,771, 988 votes. (Colombo Gazette)