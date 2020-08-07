Hardliners Wigneswaran, Ponnambalam enter Parliament

Hardliners C.V Wigneswaran and Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam have secured seats in Parliament at the just concluded Parliamentary election.

Wigneswaran contested from the Tamil People’s National Alliance in the Jaffna District while Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam contested from the All Ceylon Tamil Congress (AITC).

Wigneswaran was the former Chief Minister in the Northern Province and came to the limelight with the support of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA).

However, he later split from the TNA and formed his own party.

Ponnambalam was also once part of the TNA before he split and took a hard stand on the National issue.

Others elected from Jaffna are Angajan Ramanadan from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, S. Shritharan, M. A. Sumanthiran and Dharmalingam Siddarthan from the TNA (ITAK) and Douglas Devananda from the EPDP. (Colombo Gazette)