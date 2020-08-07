Gnanasara Thero to enter Parliament through National List

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena, the Venerable Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thero, is to enter Parliament through the National List.

A spokesperson of the Bodu Bala Sena said that the Venerable Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thero has been picked to enter Parliament through the ‘Our Power of People Party’.

The Our Power of People Party secured 67,758 votes at the just concluded Parliamentary Election and has been allocated one National List seat in Parliament.

The spokesperson of the Bodu Bala Sena said that the party had today decided to allocate the National List seat in Parliament to the Venerable Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thero.

Gnanasara Thero will be the only Buddhist monk in the new Parliament.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) swept the Parliamentary Election securing 145 seats, which includes 17 National List seats. (Colombo Gazette)