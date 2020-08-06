SLPP wins in Matara and secures six seats

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has topped the votes in the Matara District and secured six seats at the 2020 General Election.

The SLPP secured 352, 217 votes (73.63 %) and came first in the Matara District while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) secured 72, 740 votes (15.21 %) and the National People’s Power 37,136 votes.

As a result the SLPP secured 6 seats in Parliament from the Matara District and SJB one seat while the National People’s Power (JVP) and the United National Party did not get any seats. (Colombo Gazette)

