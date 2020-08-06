SLPP takes lead as first results of polls are released

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) took an early lead as the first result in the 2020 General Election was released this afternoon.

The postal vote results in the Galle District, was the first result released today.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) secured the most number of postal votes in the Galle District.

The SLPP secured 27,682 postal votes in the Galle District, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) 5144 votes, National People’s Front (Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna) 3135 votes and the United National Party 1507 votes. (Colombo Gazette)

