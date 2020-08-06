SLPP secures the most number of postal votes in Colombo

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured the most number of postal votes in the Colombo District.

The SLPP secured 23,784 votes (70.83 %) while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) secured 5512 votes (16.42 %), the National People’s Power 2801 votes and the United National Party (UNP) 1062 votes.

Postal voting for the General Election 2020 took place from July 13 to 17.

Public officers, including those in the Police, military and health sectors used postal votes at the election. (Colombo Gazette)

