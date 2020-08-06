President declares SLPP winners at Parliament polls

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna SLPP winners at the Parliament polls, based on results released so far.

The President also expressed confidence of the capability of establishing a strong parliament to implement his policies.

“@PodujanaParty has won a landslide victory in #LKAElections2020 results released so far. I am confident of the capability of establishing a strong parliament to implement #vistasofprosperity with the power given to us,” the President tweeted. (Colombo Gazette)