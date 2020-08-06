Number of coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka continues to rise

The Number of coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka continued to rise today.

The National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 said a total of 604 persons associated with the Kandakadu and Senapura rehabilitation centres have contracted COVID-19.

One more staff member of the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre and an inmate of the Senapura Rehabilitation Centre tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (05).

The National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 said 483 inmates from the Kandakadu and Senapura centres have so far contracted the virus.

Sixty-seven staff members, 05 visiting lecturers and 48 relatives and associates of those at both centres, and one inmate from the Welikada prison in Colombo are among the infected persons.

The National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 further said the total number of COVID-19 patients detected in Sri Lanka stands at 2839 as of this morning.

Nearly 2537 COVID-19 infected patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals so far.

The Ministry of Health conducted close to 880 PCR or COVID-19 tests yesterday, while it has conducted a total of 166, 737 PCR test so far in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)