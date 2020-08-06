Navin concedes defeat to “islandwide tsunami”

Former Minister Navin Dissanayake conceded defeat at the Parliamentary election saying the United National Party (UNP) got caught to an “islandwide tsunami”.

In a post on his Facebook page, Dissanayake said the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) had secured 5 seats in Nuwara Eliya and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) 3 seats.

He says he missed out by some 2000 votes in the Nuwara Eliya District.

Dissanayake said that he accepts the decision of the voters and bowed his head to the democratic process.

The United National Party was heading for a major defeat at the Parliamentary Elections, as the Samagi Jana Balawegaya which consists mostly of a group of UNP rebels was doing well. (Colombo Gazette)