The Illankai Tamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK) has secured an early lead in the North based on results of the General Elections released this afternoon.

ITAK secured 7,634 votes in the Jaffna polling division in the Jaffna District while the EPDP led by Douglas Devananda secured 5,545 votes and AITC secured 4642 votes.

Meanwhile, in the Kayts polling division in the Jaffna District the EPDP secured 6369 votes while the ITAK secured 4412 votes. (Colombo Gazette)