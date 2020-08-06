Galle also votes for SLPP giving them 7 seats

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has topped the votes in the Galle District and secured seven seats at the 2020 General Election.

The SLPP secured 430,334 votes (70.54 %) and came first in the Galle District while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) secured 115, 456 votes (18.93 %) and the National People’s Power 29,963 votes.

As a result the SLPP secured 7 seats in Parliament from the Galle District and SJB 2 seats while the National People’s Power (JVP) and the United National Party did not get any seats. (Colombo Gazette)

