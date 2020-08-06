Electricity supply disrupted in several areas

The electricity supply was disrupted in several areas this morning as a result of heavy rain and strong winds.

The Ministry of Power and Energy said that the electricity supply was disrupted in the Nuwara Eliya, Ratnapura, Kiriella and Avisawella areas and surrounding areas.

The electricity supply was also disrupted in a few other areas where trees had fallen

Train services had also been disrupted in some areas as a result of the heavy rain.

However, the Elections Department said that the counting of votes at the General Election was proceeding uninterrupted. (Colombo Gazette)