Counting of votes in 2020 General Election underway

The counting of votes in the 2020 General Election is underway under tight security around the country.

The Election Commission decided to commence counting votes this morning as opposed to the traditional overnight counting.

The ballots were kept in rooms at counting centers overnight under tight security before counting commenced today.

An overall voter turnout of over 70 percent was recorded at the close of polls of the General Elections 2020 held today.

Voting at the General Elections 2020 commenced at 07.00 a.m. and concluded at 05.00 p.m yesterday.

Polling was carried out at 12, 985 polling centers islandwide with 16,263,885 voters eligible to cast their ballots.

Chairman of the National Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said the highest voter turnout of 76% was reported in the Hambantota and Batticaloa districts. (Colombo Gazette)