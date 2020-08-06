Complaint filed against Thewarapperuma after he went berserk

By Vyshnavy Velrajh and Indika Sri Aravinda

A complaint has been filed against United National Party (UNP) Kalutara District candidate Palitha Thewarapperuma on illegal campaigning.

Co-Convenor of the The Centre for Monitoring Election Violence (CMEV) Manjula Gajanayake told the Colombo Gazette that a complaint was filed with the Election Commission accusing Thewarapperuma of engaging in illegal campaigning in view of the General Elections 2020 which took place yesterday (05).

Video footage shows Thewarapperuma travelling in a jeep along with a number of supporters on motorcycles bearing his preferential number, image and symbol in the Kalutara district on Sunday (02).

The former Parliamentarian who was stopped by Police officers deployed on election duty in the area is later seen obstructing the officers from carrying out their duties, threatening them and behaving in an unruly manner by climbing on top of a vehicle.

Manjula Gajanayake said Thewarapperuma’s actions were in violation of the election laws as he had carried out illegal campaigning during the silent period declared prior to the elections.

Meanwhile, the Police Media Unit said it had received reports on the incident involving Palitha Thewarapperuma in Kalutara and investigations have been launched into the incident. (Colombo Gazette)