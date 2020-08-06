Army temporarily deployed for VIP security

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Army was temporarily deployed to provide security for VIPs as the Police was out on duty at the 2020 General Election, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette.

The Army Commander said that troops were confined to the barracks but some platoons were kept on standby at certain Police stations.

“The Army is usually not deployed on election duty as it is the duty of the Police. Over 300 Police officers were deployed on election duty islandwide yesterday,” Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva added.

He said that since the Police was fully involved in election duty some troops were deployed for VIP security.

The Parliamentary Election was held under tight Police security and very few incidents were reported.

The Election Commission said that while election violations had been reported there were no major incidents of election violence.

On Monday, Election Commission member S. Ratnajeevan H. Hoole had said that he witnessed the presence of troops in some parts of the country between Colombo and Jaffna.

He noted the presence of troops, particularity in parts of the North. (Colombo Gazette)