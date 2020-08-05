Suspects believed to be Rajitha’s supporters arrested

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Three supporters of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) have been arrested on charges of violating election laws in Beruwela.

National Coordinator for the Centre for Monitoring Election Violence (CMEV) Manjula Gajanayake told the Colombo Gazette that the incident was reported in the Mulliyamale area in Beruwel on Monday night (03).

The suspects, believed to be supporters of Colombo District SJB candidate Rajitha Senaratne, had attempted to purchase voting cards from voters for Rs. 5000.

Three men were arrested and one had fled the scene after Police had arrived at the scene based on a complaint filed by area residents.

Gajanayake further said the Police had also seized a vehicle with Rs. 39, 000 at the location.

The Beruwela Police have launched an investigation to apprehend the suspect who had fled the area.

Manjula Gajanayake further said that the violation of election laws by way of purchasing voting cards is a very rare and new occurrence in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)