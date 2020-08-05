Sri Lankan Embassy in Beirut damaged in massive explosion

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Beirut was damaged in the massive explosion which killed at least 100 people and injured more than 4,000 others.

Officials said that at least one Sri Lankan sustained injuries in the explosion in Lebanon.

The whole city was shaken by the blast, which began with a fire at the port which exploded into a mushroom cloud, BBC had reported.

President Michel Aoun said 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate had been stored unsafely in a warehouse for six years.

The country will observe an official period of mourning for three days from Wednesday.

“Over 100 have lost their lives. Our teams are still conducting search and rescue operations in the surrounding areas,” the Lebanese Red Cross added in a statement on Wednesday. (Courtesy BBC)