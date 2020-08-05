SJB calls for repolling in Nikawaretiya and Kobiegane

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has called on the National Election Commission to conduct repolling at two polling stations in Nikawaretiya and one Polling station in Kobeigane.

General Secretary to the SJB Ranjith Madduma Bandara told the Colombo Gazette that this was due to Prime Minister and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) candidate Mahinda Rajapaksa reportedly entering all three polling stations with his supporters.

Rajapaksa is reported to have entered the three polling stations with over 100 supporters during active polling time of the General Elections 2020 held today, he said.

Former Parliamentarian Bandara said this incident clearly undermines the opportunity to hold a free and fair election.

The SJB called on the election commission to control the activities of such candidates and in the event it fails to do so to allocate a separate day to hold repolling at the affected polling stations, he added.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Monitoring Election Violence (CMEV) too confirmed that its election monitors had reported that SLPP’s Mahinda Rajapaksa was travelling across the Nikawaretiya electorate with an unauthorised large number of supporters and vehicles.

The CMEV further said that Prime Minister Rajapaksa had reportedly visited two polling centres at the Mahasen National School. (Colombo Gazette)