Underworld figure ‘SF Lokka’ alias Eron Ranasinghe has died following a shootout reported in Anuradhapura.

The Police said the incident had occurred at the Dahaiyagama Junction in Anuradhapura.

‘SF Lokka’ is reported to have died after being shot by unknown gunmen.

The injured underworld gang member had succumbed to injuries after being hospitalized following the shootout. (Colombo Gazette)