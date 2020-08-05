Ranil says UNP not targeting 2/3 majority

United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe says his party is not looking for 2/3rd majority in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters today, Wickremesinghe said that he is confident the UNP will be able to form a new Government following the election which ended today.

“We are not looking for a 2/3rd majority,” he said.

Wickremesinghe also said that the current preferential voting system must change.

He said that he hopes the changes proposed by the last Parliament will be taken forward by the new Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)