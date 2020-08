President Gotbaya Rajapaksa hailed the successful conduct of the Parliamentary election today.

The President noted that according to the Election Commission, nearly 71% of voters had exercised their franchise at the election today.

He also noted that Sri Lanka was the first country in South Asia to hold a General Election at a time when the risk of COVID-19 has not yet disappeared from the world.

“I thank the people for keeping their faith on our health guidelines,” he said.