Over 70 percent voter turnout recorded at end of voting

An overall voter turnout of over 70 percent was recorded at the close of polls of the General Elections 2020 held today.

Voting for the General Elections 2020 commenced at 07.00 a.m. and concluded at 05.00 p.m.

Polling was carried out at 12, 985 polling centres islandwide with 16,263,885 voters eligible to cast their ballots.

Chairman of the National Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said the highest voter turnout of 76% was reported in the Hambantota and Batticaloa districts.

Voter turnout of 75% was reported in Nuwara-Eliya, 74% in Trincomalee and Vanni, 73% in Digamadulla and Monaragala, and 72% in Kandy, Matale and Ratnapura.

Deshapriya further said voter turnout of 70% was reported in the Galle, Matara, Kegalle and Anuradhapura districts.

Meanwhile, Colombo recorded a voter turnout of 68%, Jaffna 67%, and the Kalutara, Puttalam, and Kurunegala districts 65%. (Colombo Gazette)