Operation launched to crackdown on drug smuggling in prison

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Prisons Department has launched a special operation named “watchful eye” following multiple attempts to smuggle narcotics and other items into prisons across the country.

Commissioner (Operations) of the Department of Prisons Chandana Ekanayake told the Colombo Gazette that the operation consists of round the clock monitoring of activities within the prison premises and its immediate outside surroundings.

Prison officials are stationed at various points of the prisons and on a shift basis for this purpose.

Ekanayake further said the operation was launched following an increase in drug smuggling attempts due to the suspension of visitation to prisons islandwide.

A new trend of throwing parcels containing narcotics and other items over the walls of prisons into its premises and the most recent innovative approach of sending in a feline with stashes of heroin and other items to the Welikada prison are some of the recent attempts to smuggle in narcotics to imprisoned inmates, he explained.

Commissioner (Operations) of the Department of Prisons Chandana Ekanayake added that due to such new methods being uncovered special operation “watchful eye” was launched in a bid to deter such attempts. (Colombo Gazette)