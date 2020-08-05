Number of polls related violations reported

A total of 70 election-related violations have been reported during the General Elections 2020 between 07.00 a.m. and 10.00 a.m. today.

The Centre for Monitoring Election Violence (CMEV) has reported 52 incidents of illegal campaigning, 07 incidents of illegal posters and cutouts, and 05 incidents involving the intimidation of voters.

One incident each has been reported on bribery, failure to adhere to health guidelines, setting up of an illegal office, assault, distributing goods, and other offences.

The CMEV said the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is reported to be involved with the highest number of election-related violations with 39 incidents.

Eleven incidents have been reported involving the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, 04 each involving the United National Party and the Illangai Tamil Arasu Katchi, one incident involving the National People’s Power, 10 related to other parties, and 03 incidents involving Public officials or the Police.

The election monitoring body further said the highest number of incidents related to election violations have been reported in the Kegalle district with 15 incidents.

Ten incidents were reported in the Galle district, 05 in Batticaloa, 04 each in Jaffna, Kurunegala and Puttalam, 03 each in Colombo, Kalutara,, Matale and Monaragala, 02 each in Anuradhapura, Hambantota, Matara, Pollonaruwa, Vanni and Trincomalee, and 01 incident each in Digamadulla, Gampaha, Kandy, and Ratnapura.

The CMEV added that no incidents related to the violation of election laws have been reported from the Badulla and Nuwara- Eliya districts yet. (Colombo Gazette)