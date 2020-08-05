Lankapura PS Chairman votes despite under quarantine

The Chairman of the Lankapura Pradeshiya Sabha had voted at the Parliamentary Election today (Wednesday) despite being under quarantine.

According to reports, both he and his family had visited a polling booth and voted despite Health authorities refusing to allow them to vote as they had not yet completed the coronavirus quarantine process.

On being informed that they had voted, the Police and Public Health Officers have sent them to a quarantine center.

The Lankapura Divisional Secretariat, Pradeshiya Sabha and a regional state bank in the area were temporarily closed recently following the discovery of a COVID-19 infected person. (Colombo Gazette)