High voter turnout reported so far in most areas

A high voter turnout was reported for the General Elections 2020 as of 10.00 a.m. today.

Executive Director for the People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) Rohana Hettiarachchi told the Colombo Gazette that a large number of citizens are reported to be exercising their voting rights for this election.

The election has been reported to be largely peaceful so far with minor incidents of election violation being reported across the country.

Hettiarachchi said 42 incidents related to the violations of the election law have been reported so far in various parts of the country.

One incident on property damage was reported at the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Office in Gampola where a carpet had been burnt.

Twenty- four (24) incidents of illegal propaganda, 08 incidents on disturbing voters arriving to cast their ballots and one incident of failing to adhere to the health guidelines have been reported so far.

He added that no serious violations of the election law have been reported as yet. (Colombo Gazette)