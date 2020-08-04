STF deployed to hot spots to ensure no violence

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has been deployed to areas identified as ‘hot spots’ during the Parliamentary Election to ensure there is no violence.

The National Election Commission said that while they do not anticipate any violence, the Police had been requested to deploy the STF as a precautionary measure.

The National Election Commission said that only the Police and not the military will be used on election related work.

Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Elections) Priyantha Weerasuriya said earlier that 69,000 Police officers have been deployed on election duty.

On Election Day, 3,069 mobile patrols and road blocks will be in effect covering all the polling centres and the counting centres.

The National Election Commission will annul the voting at any centre in case there is violence. (Colombo Gazette)