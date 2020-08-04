Sri Lanka’s new envoy to Maldives Rohana Baddage meets FM

Veteran singer Rohana Baddage met Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena today and discussed matters related to the bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that the High Commissioner designate to the Maldives Rohana Baddage called on Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena today, before his departure to Maldives and discusses enhancement of bilateral cooperation through identified priority sectors between the two countries.

The Parliamentary Committee on High Posts, in February, approved the appointment of Baddage as the new Sri Lankan Ambassador to the Maldives.

Rohana Baddage was nominated to the post in early February on the recommendations of the government.

His name was sent to the High Post Committee of Parliament, which examines the suitability of nominated persons and makes recommendations to the appointing authority, after calling for public representation regarding the nominees.

All political appointees who received postings under the previous Government were recalled in January by the Ministry of Foreign Relations. (Colombo Gazette)