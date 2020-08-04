Priyantha Talwatte appointed as Executive Director at Nations Trust Bank PLC

Nations Trust Bank PLC announced the appointment of Chief Executive Officer Mr Priyantha Talwatte to its Board of Directors with effect from 19th June 2020.

Mr Talwatte has been an integral part of the Nations Trust Bank’s Corporate Management team, for over 17 years and took over as Chief Executive Officer on 02nd April 2020.

Leading and overseeing the Consumer Banking business, he played a pivotal role in establishing the Bank’s sales and service culture. He was also instrumental in strengthening the Bank’s branch network, direct banking and digital channels driven by strong data analytics to ensure sustainable business growth.

He is credited with the establishment of the American Express franchise in Sri Lanka and development of a best in class credit card issuing and acquiring business, which led Nations Trust Bank to become the leading credit card issuer and acquirer in the local market.

Mr Talwatte is an alumnus of the Advanced Management Program of the Harvard Business School, Boston, USA, (AMP-196) and is a qualified Marketer of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (UK). He also serves as a Director of Lanka Clear (Pvt.) Limited, Waldock Mackenzie Limited – (WML), Allied Properties Limited – (APLl) and Nations Insurance Brokers Limited (NIBL).

