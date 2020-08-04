President summons new Parliament on 20th August

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has summoned the new Parliament on 20th August 2020.

The President, by virtue of the powers vested in him by Article 70 of the Constitution, dissolved Parliament with effect from midnight of 02nd March, 2020, fixing the date for the Election of Members of Parliament to be the 25th day of April, 2020 and fixing the date for the new Parliament to meet to be the 14th day of May, 2020.

However, consequent to the coronavirus pandemic, the Election Commission, acting in terms of Section 24(3) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, No. 1 of 1981, by Gazette Notification No. 2179/17 dated 10th June, 2020, notified that the Election for electing the Members of Parliament will be held on 05th of August, 2020.

In a proclamation issued last night (Monday), the President by virtue of the powers vested in him by Article 70(1) of the Constitution summoned the new Parliament to meet on 20th August, 2020. (Colombo Gazette)