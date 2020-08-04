Havelock City commemorates the topping out of 50 storey Mireka Tower

Havelock City mixed-use development marked the completion up to the roof slab of its highly anticipated 50 storey office tower at a topping out ceremony held onsite.

The LEED Gold certified office tower was designed by the Singapore based Palmer & Turner Group and construction work was done by the globally renowned China Harbour Engineering Company.

Ever since pre-leasing of the office tower was announced in 2019, there has been keen interest in the property. Ready for occupation by July 2021, Mireka Tower will house 600,000 square feet of premium “Grade A” office space.

Occupants of Mireka Tower stand to benefit from expansive column-free and light-filled offices with large open floor layouts offering flexibility in spatial design and easy subdivision of space.

This exclusive corporate address will also house facilities such as a gymnasium, training rooms, meeting rooms, and an executive club/sky bar reflecting the best of urban corporate lifestyle. Immediate proximity to the adjoining Havelock City Shopping Mall will provide easy accessibility to medical, banking, and telecommunication services, as well as a variety of retail and F&B options.

Located in the heart of Colombo, Mireka Tower commuters will be just steps away from bus and the proposed LRT stations, with the additional advantage of two basement levels of parking -with over 800 vehicle spaces.

Mireka Tower is developed by Mireka Capital Land (Pvt) Ltd a fully owned subsidiary of Overseas Realty (Ceylon) PLC, the owner, manager, and developer of the iconic World Trade Center Colombo.

Equipped with the expertise in managing the iconic World Trade Center Colombo for over 20 years, Overseas Realty brings a plethora of learning and experiences to provide the highest standards of design, built quality, facilities, and services.

Interested tenants can now book their office spaces by calling 076 300 7470 or visiting www.havelockcity.lk/mirekatower.