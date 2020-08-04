Drug smuggling cat found inside prison

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A cat that was seized while attempting to smuggle in heroin into the Welikada prison last Saturday (01) has been found.

Commissioner (Operations) of the Department of Prisons Chandana Ekanayake told the Colombo Gazette that the cat was found roaming freely within the prison premises.

The cat was captured by prison officials last Saturday near the Welikada prison with nearly two grams of heroin, two SIM cards, and a memory chip in a small plastic bag tied around its neck.

The cat was reportedly placed inside a room at the prison but was reported to have escaped yesterday (03).

However, Chandana Ekanayake said that the cat had not escaped or gone missing but was found roaming around the prison premises, especially near the ration room for food.

This incident has revealed new methods through which people are attempting to smuggle- in heroin into prisons.

The officer who had spotted and seized the cat must be commended for being alert and uncovering this new method, he said.

The Commissioner (Operations) of the Department of Prisons further said people are going to great extents and employing different methods to smuggle in heroin to prisoners as visitations have been halted to prisons islandwide.

This restriction has seen a rise in parcels with narcotics and other items being thrown over the walls into the prison premises in the past few weeks.

Prison officials are on alert round the clock to seize such parcels and arrest those involved, he added.

Meanwhile, the Police last week seized an eagle allegedly used by drug traffickers to distribute narcotics in a suburb of Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)