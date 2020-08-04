Citizens arrest foils attempt to buy voting cards in Beruwala

Two suspects were arrested on charges of attempting to purchase voting cards from registered voters.

The Police said the two individuals were detained by area residents and handed over to the Police in Beruwala.

They had attempted to purchase voting cards at Rs. 5000 each from voters.

Two other persons who were also involved in the incident had reportedly fled the area when area residents had attempted to capture them.

Meanwhile, candidates attempting to buy votes were warned yesterday (03) that they can lose their seats in Parliament if found guilty.

National Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya told reporters that there are a number of reports of candidates distributing sarees, liquor, and rice in an attempt to secure votes at the election. (Colombo Gazette)