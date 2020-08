The Kirulapone office of a United National Party candidate contesting the Parliamentary election has been attacked.

The Centre for Monitoring Election Violence (CMEV) said that UNP candidate Titus Perera’s party office in Kirulapona was attacked and its occupants assaulted by an unidentified group today.

The office was damaged and two people were injured in the attack and have been admitted to hospital. (Colombo Gazette)