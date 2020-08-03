South Africa tours of West Indies and Sri Lanka postponed for good

South Africa’s postponed tours of West Indies and Sri Lanka will not be rescheduled due to the upcoming Caribbean and Indian Premier League competitions.

The Windies had hoped to host The Proteas for either two Tests or five T20 internationals in September.

But with the CPL due to conclude on September 10, the IPL expected to begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates, the window to stage the matches is limited.

Sri Lanka were due to face South Africa in three one-day internationals and a trio of T20Is, but that tour has also been culled.

Both tours were originally called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. South Africa has endured a rapid rise in COVID-19 infections, with cases surpassing 500,000.

“West Indies has been postponed indefinitely,” said Cricket South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith. “We are struggling to find a time with the IPL being fitted in.

“It looks like our players are going to be needed from the beginning of September, government-permitting, and travel permitting. Sri Lanka also [postponed].

“I expect that once things get up and running, our team, on the men’s side, I would say from November onwards, if all goes well, it will be a really busy period for South African cricket, probably playing in times that we haven’t played before and trying to cram in a lot of the missed tours.” (Courtesy The Cricketer)