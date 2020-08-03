Seven returnees among latest coronavirus patients

Seven returnees are among the latest coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka, the military said.

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said that eight patients were detected with the virus during the 24-hour period ending at 6 am today.

Among them are seven returnees currently at various quarantine centers in the country.

The other patient was detected at the Kandakadu treatment and rehabilitation center.

The seven returnees had arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and are at quarantine centers in Bogoda, Diyatalawa and Mulankavil. (Colombo Gazette)