Negombo Prison Superintendent remanded

Negombo Prison Superintendent Anuruddha Sampayo, who was arrested yesterday, has been ordered to be remanded till tomorrow (Tuesday).

Sampayo, who has been interdicted over an ongoing investigation, was arrested in Kurunegala yesterday.

A warrant had been issued for his arrest but he had been evading arrest.

Anuruddha Sampayo was brought to Colombo and handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Lat month Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera had directed the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department to obtain warrants and arrest four officials from the Negombo prison, including interdicted Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurudha Sampayo.

The warrants were subsequently issued over an ongoing investigation into allegations of mobile phones and other items being provided to inmates of the prison.

During a recent raid, officials had discovered a number of mobile phones, SIM cards and other phone accessories in the Negombo prison. (Colombo Gazette)