Human Rights Commission chairperson Deepika Udagama resigns

The chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka, Deepika Udagama has resigned.

The Constitutional Council, which met today (03) noted that Dr. Deepika Udagama had tendered her resignation from the post of chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka with effect from September 2020.

The Constitutional Council appreciated the role played by Dr. Deepika Udagama in elevating the status of the commission.

The Chairman of the Constitutional Council Karu Jayasuriya informed the Constitutional Council that the Human Rights Commission is rated as one of the best in the world and that he would like to convey the appreciation to the Chairman and the members of the commission for the exceptional achievement. (Colombo Gazette)