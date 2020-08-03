Fully fledged isolation center to be established

A fully fledged isolation center is to be established to face future pandemics, the Health Ministry said.

The Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Angoda had been equipped to treat patients infected with viruses like the coronavirus.

However, the Health Ministry says the need for a fully fledged isolation center to face any future pandemic has been discussed.

Dr.J.M. W. Jayasundara Bandara. Project Director. Primary Health Care System Strengthening Project (PSSP) said that a fully fledged isolation center will help Sri Lanka successfully face future pandemics.

He said that the isolation center with wards will be established soon with the guidance of the Ministry of Health.

Dr. Jayasundara Bandara said that the funds required for the project has already been allocated. (Colombo Gazette)