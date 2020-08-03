COVID-19 patients, those in quarantine centers cannot vote

COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine centers will not be able to vote at the Parliamentary Election on Wednesday.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that advise has been given to the National Election Commission that only those in home quarantine and not those in quarantine centers be allowed to vote.

“Those who complete the quarantine process at quarantine centers are told to stay at home for another 14 days. It is those people who can vote,” he said at a special media briefing today.

He said they will be allowed to vote from 4pm, by when most others are likely to have voted and gone home or to to work.

Jasinghe said that those in home quarantine have been requested not to use public transport but to travel to the polling booth with their family members using their private transport.

He told reporters today that those in quarantine centers are sent home only after two PCR tests are conducted and they are cleared.

Jasinghe said that coronavirus patients who have recovered and have been discharged from hospital can also vote in the evening on election day.

Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya told reporters that since the original idea of mobile booths had been dropped the people in home quarantine will be given time between 4pm and 5pm to vote in special booths.

Deshapriya also insisted that all measures will be taken to ensure the polling booths are safe for the voters and Covid free.

He said that only a few people are at quarantine centers and of them not even 50 percent are registered voters. (Colombo Gazette)