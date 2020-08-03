Candidates attempting to buy votes warned

Candidates attempting to buy votes have been warned that they can lose their seats in Parliament if found guilty.

National Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya told reporters today that there are a number of reports of candidates distributing sarees, liquor and rice in an attempt to secure votes at the election.

Deshapriya said that if anyone if found guilty of buying votes they could be unseated from Parliament.

“If they are caught and the matter is taken to court they could be unseated from Parliament,” he said.

He said that most voters have already decided who they will vote for and will not be influenced in any way.

However, he said that if anyone attempts to influence voters their act could get exposed by smart phone users. (Colombo Gazette)