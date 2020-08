A died of gun-shot wounds in Beliatta today, the Police media unit said.

The Police said that the 52 year-old woman had suffered gun-shot injuries near a house in Beliatta.

The woman succumbed to her injuries on admission to hospital.

The victim had been identified as being a resident of Beliatta.

It was not immediately clear who was involved in the shooting incident.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)