Sri Lanka runners-up in World Schools Debating Championship

Sri Lanka emerged as the 1st runners-up in the final of the World Schools Debating Championship today which was won by Canada.

Canada won on a 8-1 split decision and the judges commended Sri Lanka for its excellence performance.

The Sri Lankan team was also selected as the best nation where English is a Second Language (ESL).

“I am sure we will see Sri Lanka winning the award soon,” the organisers of the tournament said.

Sri Lanka team member Shalem Sumanthiran also won an award.

The debate took place online as a result of the coronavirus.

The six-member team consisted of Janul de Silva and Shalem Sumanthiran from Royal College Colombo, Rahul de Silva and Jasmine Markandu from the Colombo International School, Chanidu Ratnayake from Ananda College Colombo and Reiha Wimalasekera from ladies’ College Colombo.

Sanjith Dias and Kithmina Hewage coached the team. (Colombo Gazette)