SLPP ready to work with minorities but not extremists

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) says it is prepared to work with the minorities but not extremists.

SLPP National Organizer Basil Rajapaksa, addressing a special media conference in Colombo today, said that the Government and the SLPP are keen to work with all communities.

He noted that the SLPP is reaching out its hand to the minority groups and hopes those groups will work with the Government.

Rajapaksa said that the Government and the SLPP wants to work with communities of all religions and race.

He said their only objection is working with extremist groups and terrorist groups.

Rajapaksa also said that the public had accepted the policies of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and those policies will remain after the 5th August Parliamentary election. (Colombo Gazette)