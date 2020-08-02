Pakistan accuses India of playing dubious role during war in Sri Lanka

Pakistan has accused India of playing a dubious role during the war in Sri Lanka.

The High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka Maj. Gen. (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak said that with with Sri Lanka, India continues to have uneasy friendly terms devoid of genuine mutual trust and deep-hearted cordiality.

In an article published on Colombo Gazette, the High Commissioner said that India played a dubious role during the Island’s battle of survival against LTTE terrorism spanning over 16 years claiming hundreds and thousands of innocent Sri Lankan lives.

He said that while the world hasn’t moved beyond verbal rhetoric, the Indian state continues to martyr innocent Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir through fake encounters and other pretexts, it is simultaneously changing the demographic structure of IIOJK through the domicile laws by settling thousands of Indian citizens in the disputed territory with a sinister design of disempowering and disenfranchising the Kashmiri people in their own land.

“All these draconian and repressive measures in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and against other ethnicities continues in mainland India while the world watches,” the High Commission said.

He said that Pakistan, through its political and diplomatic support, will continue to sensitize the international community, exposing India's blatant violations of UNSC resolutions, Geneva Convention, international law, bilateral agreements, inhuman repression, and demographic changes in IIOJK. (Colombo Gazette)