Hambantota to be one of four multi-dimensional commercial cities

Hambantota is to be developed to be one of four multi-dimensional commercial cities in the country, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said today.

Colombo, Jaffna, and Trincomalee are the other districts expected to be developed as multi-dimensional commercial cities.

The President said that the government will build a country that can compete in international markets by establishing a “C-shaped economic corridor‟ connecting two main ports and airports while integrating all business zones.

President Rajapaksa made these remarks during his campaign visit to the Hambantota district, today (02) in support of the candidates of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna contesting Wednesday’s Parliamentary Election.

Attending a public gathering, the President said that a proper and systematic programme will be implemented to provide permanent solutions for the issue of drinking water and wild elephant threat. (Colombo Gazette)