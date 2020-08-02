Constitutional Council to discuss vacancies in Independent Commissions

The Constitutional Council is scheduled to meet tomorrow (03) at the Speakers Residence under the chairmanship of the former Speaker of the 8th Parliament Karu Jayasuriya.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the former Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa and other members of the Constitutional Council are scheduled to attend the meeting.

The Secretary General of Parliament and the Secretary to the Constitutional Council Dhammika Dasanayake stated that vacancies in several Independent Commissions along with a follow up evaluation of the commissions are scheduled to be discussed during the meeting.

The Secretary General said that discussions will also be held regarding the filling of vacancies in the Office of the Human Rights Commission and the Public Service Commission and the Office for Reparation.

Furthermore, quarterly progress reports submitted by the Finance Commission, the Delimitation Commission, the Audit Service Commission, and the National Procurement Commission will be evaluated. (Colombo Gazette)