Baby born to mother with coronavirus tests negative

A baby born to a woman who has the coronavirus, has tested negative for the virus.

The pregnant woman had returned from Dubai and was admitted to the Kandakadu rehabilitation center on 10th of July.

PCR tests had confirmed on 21st July that she had the coronavirus.

She was later admitted to the Colombo East Base Hospital for coronavirus infected expectant mothers.

The baby was born yesterday (Saturday) through caesarean delivery.

PCR tests conducted on the child found that the child did not have the virus.

Both the mother and the child are said to be in good health. (Colombo Gazette)