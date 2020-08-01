Voters permitted to use their own pens at polls

Voters will be allowed to use their own pens at the Parliamentary election next week, the National Election Commission said.

The Commission, however, said that only blue or black ballpoint pens will be permitted.

The National Election Commission also said that the pens should not have any form of material promoting any candidate or political party.

Any pen found to be promoting any candidate or political party will not be permitted inside the polling booths.

The National Election Commission said that disinfected pens will also be kept at the polling booths for voters to use.

The decision to allow voters to bring their own pens was taken as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The National Election Commission has urged voters to ensure they exercise their right to vote and not stay away fearing they will contract the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)